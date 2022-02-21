BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Spanish Fort Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been accused of stealing $90,000 from the elderly.

Sabrina Hollie and Rodger Granger were involved in a recent case of financial exploitation of the elderly. Granger is currently in custody at the Baldwin County Corrections Center but police have not located Hollie.

The two allegedly swindled over $90,000 from one victim who was suffering from cognitive issues over an almost two-month period.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Hollie or know of any other victims, SFPD asks that you contact them.