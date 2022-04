SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Spanish Fort Police are looking for a missing 17-year-old.

Caidence Domingue is believed to be a runaway, according to a Facebook post from the SPD. If you have any information about Domingue’s whereabouts, call the Spanish Fort Police Department at 251-626-4914.

You may privately message the SPD or email them at smooney@cityofspanishfort.com