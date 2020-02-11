Spanish Fort Police looking for a new chief for the second time in just a few months

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Less than 3 months after the former police chief retired, Spanish Fort is again looking for a new chief.

Chief Kenny Hall

The city has listed the position on their website. Current Chief, Kenny Hall, has been at the post for such a short time, the city hasn’t even updated its web page. It still has David Edgar listed as chief. Edgar retired late last year.

According to the job posting, the position pays between 51 and 81 thousand dollars a year, requires 5 years of law enforcement experience, 3 as a supervisor. It also requires a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice or a related field.

The complete list of qualifications on how to apply can be found by clicking here.

