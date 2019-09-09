Spanish Fort Police investigate late-night shooting

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is in the hospital following a shooting in Spanish Fort. Spanish Fort Police Chief David Edgar says a man was shot in a “domestic situation” on Huckleberry Drive.

Edgar says the man was transported to University Hospital. The chief said his condition is unknown but he was conscious and talking as he was transported. Spanish Fort Police responded just before midnight. At this point, the shooting is still under investigation and police are still trying to determine what, if any, charges will be filed.