SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Spanish Fort police are experiencing a patrol vehicle shortage as supply chain issues continue to put pressure on the automotive industry.

Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber said a police vehicle is an essential piece of equipment, serving as a makeshift office for police on patrol.

“Police vehicles are ran pretty hard, an officer is usually in the vehicle for a full 12-hour shift,” said Barber.

The Spanish Fort Police Department ordered six new vehicles back in May. They were scheduled to be delivered in November or December, but Police Chief John Barber said they haven’t received them.

The Spanish Fort Police Department is doing what it can to keep its vehicles in service, which includes paying for costly repairs.

“We just lost one within the last month and near a $10,000 repair to try and keep it in service, even though we are short on vehicles, it makes no sense from an economical standpoint to repair something that is eight years old when we have ordered brand new ones,” said Barber.

Barber said when the new vehicles arrive, it will take at least another six to eight weeks to install equipment and decals for officers.