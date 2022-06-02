SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The Spanish Fort Police Department held active school shooter training after a school shooting that left 21 people dead in Uvalde, Texas last week.

Spanish Fort police spent Thursday, June 2, learning and practicing what to do during an active shooter situation. They used a local elementary school, Rockwell Elementary, to conduct this training.

In a Facebook post made by the police department, officials said, “We pray that another child never loses their life at the hands of a gunman, but we must prepare to protect our most vulnerable against the evil that would harm them.”