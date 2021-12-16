Spanish Fort police give warning about TikTok trend threatening violence against schools

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The Spanish Fort Police Department has a message for students who are considering participating in a TikTok trend that promotes violence against schools: It is simply not worth the consequences.
The TikTok challenge encourages students to bring weapons to school on Friday, Dec. 17. Spanish Fort police say the threat is not specific to this area but it has been reported nationwide.
Police say aside from the danger, anyone who has a desire for “15-seconds of fame” is choosing to put themselves and others in danger and might be committing a felony crime and risk tarnishing their future.
“Any participation in any such threatening or violent behavior will be not taken lightly, there will be swift response by law enforcement,” Police Chief John Barber said.
The police department is working closely with the Baldwin County Board of Education to ensure the safety of students.
Read the full statement from Spanish Fort Police below:
Working closely with the Baldwin County Board of Education, we are concerned about a dangerous TikTok “challenge” that is reported to take place tomorrow, Friday, December 17, 2021. The “challenge” is not specific to our area, but is reportedly nationwide.
The challenge allegedly encourages people/students to call threats in to schools or to bring weapons into school. We are gravely concerned with the potential dangers and disruptions any of this behavior could bring to our communities.
Aside from the danger, anyone who has a desire for “15-seconds of fame” are choosing to put themselves and others in danger. Participants may be committing a felony crime and risk tarnishing their future. It is simply not worth the consequences. Chief John Barber warns, “Any participation in any such threatening or violent behavior will be not taken lightly, there will be swift response by law enforcement.”
We have not received any information of threats directed specifically to our schools within Spanish Fort or Baldwin County.
Parents, please speak to your children. If anyone has direct information regarding this challenge or threats of any nature, please notify your local law enforcement immediately. Baldwin County Public Schools will continue as normally scheduled on Friday, December 17, 2021.
TikTok released the following statement Thursday about the challenge:
We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we’re working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok.TikTok