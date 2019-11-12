Spanish Fort Police Chief reflects on career

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Spanish Fort Police Chief David Edgar led the department for nearly 20 years.

Those who spoke out about him at City Hall when he officially announced his retirement said he was a “go-the-extra-mile” kind of leader.

We caught up with him, while he served the community off-the-clock: on the Toros football field. Chief Edgar helps paint the field – an hours-long task – before every home game.

Then, under the Friday night lights, he makes sure to watch every game as well.

“When I was in school, the chief or the sheriff was always at the games,” he said. “So I kind of grew up with it, and wanted to keep that example going.”

Hear directly from Edgar in our full story tonight at 10.

Chief Edgar played a significant role in growing the department.

“When I was first appointed, the department consisted of five officers and one dispatcher,” he said as he thanked the city council. “Now the police has 25 officers and four full-time communications officers.” He also thanked his wife that night during the city council meeting, saying he would not be the police chief he was without her support.

He says what he’s going to miss the most – is the opportunity he had to interact with the community while he was chief.

“Talking to people and doing things and helping people and seeing the, the difference that you make taking people sometimes on their worst day,” he said.

Chief Edgar’s last day will be November 22.

LATEST STORIES: