SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Two women were caught on surveillance video after one of them stole a wallet out of an elderly woman’s purse.

You can see in a surveillance video a woman is shopping at the Publix in Spanish Fort on Tuesday afternoon suddenly another shopper went up from behind and took the woman’s wallet right out of her purse.

Then, she casually walked around the store. Police said she was working with another woman who was also looking for victims.

Spanish Fort Police Sgt. Steven Mooney said they have another video clip showing the two working together.

“Some of the video, they were working together while one comes up talking maybe acts like they are shopping,” Mooney said. “It looks like they were grabbing things off the shelf near each other. So that type of distraction, not necessarily speaking to people but did speak to one in particular that we saw.”

Mooney said the women blended in while trying to do the crime and attempted to pursue other victims.

“They were shopping just through the store, like they were actually shopping,” Mooney said. “They did not standout at all. They did not give any suspicious behavior, very, if you want to say, professional.”

Mooney said the two were inside Publix for less than 20 minutes and then headed straight to Sam’s Club in Daphne with the wallet.

“The video from Sam’s Club that we got, they were in the store and went straight to the counter and purchased approximately $5,000 in prepaid debit cards and phone cards and were in there, less than 10 minutes,” Mooney said.

SFPD advise everyone to keep valuables by their side when shopping. They also said if these women are caught, they will be charged with felony theft and other charges are possible in Daphne.

If you see or know the women, contact Spanish Fort Police Department.