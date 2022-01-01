Spanish Fort officers trying to reunite lost pups with owners

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Spanish Fort Police Department is looking for the owners of three dogs found in the Spanish Fort Area.

As of Jan. 1, officers have found four dogs in the past two days. The first dog was reunited with its owner but officers are still searching for other possible owners.

At about 8:36 p.m. Dec. 31, the Spanish Fort Police Department posted on their Facebook page looking for the owner of two pups that were found near Buckingham Court in Spanish Fort.

The department posted another picture this morning Jan. 1. This dog was found “trying to shop inside” a Dollar General store at Highway 225 in Spanish Fort, according to a Facebook post from the Spanish Fort Police Department.

If you have any information about these dogs, or who the owner might be, call the Spanish Fort Police Department at 251-626-4914.