Spanish Fort neighborhood threatened by brush fire

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — For a couple of hours, a large brush fire along a very busy Highway 225 threatened a Spanish Fort neighborhood. “I was working from home and saw smoke billowing and thought their houses might be on fire,” says homeowner Amy Von Hulzen.

“It was a large fire and pretty thick brush and it backs up to a neighborhood,” says Fire Chief Roger Fews who says the first call came in just before noon. Homeowners and firefighters worked together to protect property. “We had some damage to some fences and I understand we lost a shed in somebody’s back yard before we could get it controlled,” says Fews.

“We were more worried about it jumping the street with the wind or with the trees, trees falling with hurricane damage and got our neighbors on high alert,” says Von Hulzen.

Fews says the dry conditions helped fuel the fire that spread quickly but what started it is only a guess at this point. “It could have been as easy as somebody dragging a chain on a trailer putting out some sparks or it could be something else. We don’t see anything that makes us think its anything other than an accident.”

