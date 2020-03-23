Spanish Fort neighborhood getting creative while kids are stuck at home

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – A Spanish Fort neighborhood has been keeping busy while kids are out of school due to the coronavirus threat. The Stonebridge community has come up with creative games to play while neighbors keep their social distance from one another.

Over the weekend a resident purchased chalk for children to draw designs or write sayings on the sidewalks.

They also decided to do a “teddy bear hunt”, which consisted of residents placing a teddy bear in their windows while neighbors drive across the subdivision counting each of them.

With the uncertainty of when kids will go back to school, residents plan to come up with more creative games for children to play in order to keep them occupied.

