Spanish Fort neighborhood getting creative while kids are stuck at home

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – A Spanish Fort neighborhood has been keeping busy while kids are out of school due to the coronavirus threat. The Stonebridge community has come up with creative games to play while neighbors keep their social distance from one another.

Over the weekend a resident purchased chalk for children to draw designs or write sayings on the sidewalks.

They also decided to do a “teddy bear hunt”, which consisted of residents placing a teddy bear in their windows while neighbors drive across the subdivision counting each of them.

With the uncertainty of when kids will go back to school, residents plan to come up with more creative games for children to play in order to keep them occupied.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories