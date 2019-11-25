Spanish Fort native serving aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford

Baldwin County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WKRG) — A woman from Spanish Fort is making her mark in the Navy.

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd class Addison Williams is currently assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford air department.

Right now, the ship is conducting an independent steaming exercise.

In this picture, Williams is seen securing an F/A-18 Hornet training shell as it is transported across the ship’s flight deck.

We here at WKRG salute Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd class Addison Williams and all the hard working men and women who serve our country.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

