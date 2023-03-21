SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of killing both his parents in a Spanish Fort neighborhood was given no bond Tuesday.

Trinell Brown, 25, had his first court appearance Tuesday morning. In court, Judge Joe Norton said Brown is a danger to himself and others.

On Saturday, March 18, Trinell went to his parent’s home where he fired 15 rounds from an AR-15 rifle, shooting both parents multiple times, according to investigators with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. Trinell is accused of killing Clemmie Brown, 52, and Syretta Brown, 42.

Investigators said the shooting happened due to an “ongoing family dispute,” but a family member said that was not true. Trinell’s uncle Jermal Sledge said, “It was not an argument or anything like people are saying, you know, it was just like his mind just went bad on him or something. There’s no way that he meant to do that to his mom and dad. It was like it was something else in him.”

Not only were Trinell and his parents inside the home, but Trinell’s 4-year-old daughter was in the home and witnessed the shooting, according to investigators.

Trinell is scheduled to be back in court on April 10 for a preliminary hearing.