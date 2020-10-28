Spanish Fort mayor strongly recommends all businesses along causeway to evacuate by 7 PM

SPANISH, FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — All businesses along the causeway are asked to evacuate by 7 PM, per the Spanish Fort mayor.

Press release from the Mayor of the City of Spanish Fort:

Due to hazardous conditions expected within the jurisdiction of the City of Spanish Fort as Hurricane Zeta moves through our area, the Mayor of the City of Spanish Fort strongly recommends that all businesses located along the Causeway be vacated by 7:00 p.m. Several feet of storm surge may be possible for coastal areas within the City, and all residents and businesses adjacent to coastal or waterfront areas or in low lying areas should take precautions.

Additionally, Sheriff Hoss Mack has issued a travel advisory for all unincorporated areas within Baldwin County from 8:00 p.m. tonight, October 28, through 5:00 a.m. tomorrow, October 29. All persons should avoid travel during this time. Residents are advised to be aware of possible travel hazards, including downed trees and limbs and potentially downed power lines.

