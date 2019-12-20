Spanish Fort mayor harassment case in recess

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan was in a Bay Minette courtroom Thursday morning, but not much took place. McMillan was in court on a harassment charge brought forth by a city employee, Lyndsey Cooper.

On Thursday, city attorney David Conner was scheduled to be a witness. However, attorneys were worried there would be an attorney client privilege issue considering Conner’s unique position with the city.

The judge asked both sides to research the law and to get back with him. The judge ordered a recess, but there’s no timeframe given as to how long this could take.

Mayor Mike McMillan is accused of slapping Cooper back in October. Video of the alleged incident is expected to be shown in court.

News 5 will continue to follow this story for you and we will bring you any new developments.

