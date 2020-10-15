Spanish Fort mayor back in court Friday

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan will be back in a Bay Minette courtroom Friday morning following an alleged incident inside city hall last October.

McMillan is accused of slapping an employee, former city magistrate Lyndsey Cooper, in the face. Surveillance video surfaced online showing what appeared to be Mayor McMillan and Cooper at the front desk inside city hall before the alleged incident took place.

McMillan was recently re-elected as mayor when he defeated Rebecca Cornelius by a vote of 587 to 423. He has served as mayor since 2012.

WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown will be in the courtroom tomorrow morning and will provide updates on air and online throughout the morning.

