Spanish Fort magistrate’s attorney addresses mayor harassment charges

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The attorney for Lyndsey Cooper, the Spanish Fort magistrate who says the mayor slapped her in the face at work, wants the city to release surveillance video of the incident.

“Let folks see it,” said attorney Edward Smith. He claims the video clearly shows the slap. News 5 has requested the surveillance video from the city. City Attorney David Conner says they’re making the decision regarding the video’s release this afternoon.

The mayor still hasn’t taken questions from reporters, but in a statement Monday he said, in part “I am satisfied that, after a full and fair hearing, the allegations against me will be disproved, and I will be exonerated.”

Smith says Cooper felt as if the city wasn’t doing anything to address the situation when she reported the incident, so she felt as if she had no choice but to report it to the sheriff’s office.

“Loves her job, wants to keep it,” said Smith. “She just does not want to be hit at work. She wants a safe workplace, like anybody else.”

LATEST STORIES: