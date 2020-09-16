Unedited Press Release from City of Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT (WKRG) — The City Council of the City of Spanish Fort has imposed a curfew in the corporate limits of the City of Spanish Fort, Alabama. The curfew shall be from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., beginning on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, and shall continue thereafter until lifted. In the event that the curfew is no longer needed, in the discretion of the Mayor, after consultation with the Chief of Police, the Mayor is hereby granted the authority to lift the curfew.
LATEST STORIES
- Officers save man accused of trying to run over deputy from jumping off bridge
- Wave Transit to resume service Thursday
- Spanish Fort imposes curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- VIDEO: Highway 31 in Spanish Fort closed, covered in trees and power lines
- “I told them it was going to be okay. We’re going to try to survive this.” Survivor talks about living through the historic storm