Spanish Fort HS assistant principal placed on leave for using inappropriate hand gestures

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A Spanish Fort High School assistant principal has been placed on administrative leave after using inappropriate hand gestures against former students.

According to Spanish Fort Principal Brian Williamson, the group of former students visited campus Thursday during school hours. He says the former students were disturbing and harassing other people. Williamson says as they were escorted from campus, the assistant principal used inappropriate hand gestures.

“As they were being escorted from the property, one of our assistant principals failed their responsibility to rise above and, in response to the former students’ inappropriate comments and hand gestures, the assistant principal responded inappropriately as well,” Principal Williamson wrote in a letter to parents.

The former students have been banned from school property and the employee has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the incident.

