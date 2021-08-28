Spanish Fort holding city meeting to discuss Ida prep

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Communities on the Eastern Shore of Baldwin are also preparing for what Ida may bring. Spanish Fort officials will be holding a meeting at 9 Saturday morning at the Spanish Fort Community Center to discuss Ida plans and preparations.

This comes one day after Baldwin County declared a local state of emergency Friday. The main concern for Baldwin County is isolated tornadoes and flooding.

From yesterday’s meeting in Baldwin County, flooding threatens areas along the coast, rivers, and other local waterways. Leaders anticipate this being a problem, but one they’re accustomed to.