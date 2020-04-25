Spanish Fort High student earns perfect ACT score

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- While a lot of the focus of pandemic coverage centers around deaths, the vast majority of people who get the illness will recover from it. We followed up with two families in Baldwin and Mobile Counties today who are getting back to normal as much as they can. We last spoke with David Smith from west Mobile from his hospital bed.

"By the second day I was in the hospital I wasn’t sure if I was going to make it out of the hospital," said Smith from his home over video chat. He says he's happy to be in his house.