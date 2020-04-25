SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A huge congratulations is due to Spanish Fort High student, Carolina Triboni for achieving a perfect ACT score.
Spanish Fort High announced this exciting news on its Facebook page, saying she scored a perfect 36.
LATEST STORIES:
- Alabama distillery gives free hand sanitizer to the public
- Mild and seasonable with sunny days ahead
- Spanish Fort High student earns perfect ACT score
- Media reports say North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un dead
- As deaths mount, officials test all veterans at nursing home