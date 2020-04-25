Spanish Fort High student earns perfect ACT score

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A huge congratulations is due to Spanish Fort High student, Carolina Triboni for achieving a perfect ACT score.

Spanish Fort High announced this exciting news on its Facebook page, saying she scored a perfect 36.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories