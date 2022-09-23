SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Spanish Fort High School is one of four South Alabama schools receiving national recognition for its academic success.

Great Schools, a non-profit organization, documents academic progress for schools across the country. According to the non-profit, Spanish Fort High School is above the state average when it comes to preparing students for success after high school.

Spanish Fort Principal, Dr. Shannon Smith, said Spanish Fort offers a variety of different classes that other schools don’t offer.

“We offer 18 AP courses at Spanish Fort High School,” said Smith.

But this award is not just for students who wish to go to college. Some students may choose to go to a trade school or enter the workforce after graduation, something the school covers in its curriculum.

“We offer a lot of career tech classes, either here through our technical school, where they can take a bunch of dual enrollment classes and end up being completely certified to enter the industry when they graduate,” said Smith.

Spanish Fort’s principal believes the road to success includes more than just what the students do in the classroom.

“We have amazing kids, we have an amazing community with a lot of parental support and if it wasn’t for that support our students wouldn’t be who they are,” said Smith.

1,742 schools across the country received this award. Spanish Fort, Fairhope High school, Saraland High School and W.P. Davidson High School were the four South Alabama schools to receive the award this year.