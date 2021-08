SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County Public School officials confirm to WKRG News 5 a Spanish Fort High School football player suffered a heat stroke during practice on Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred on campus.

Officials say coaches and staff immediately rushed to the students aid until medical crews arrived. The player was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

School officials confirm the student remains in the hospital Friday morning, but he is doing better.