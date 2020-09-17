Spanish Fort Half Shell Oyster House giving away free water, ice

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Half Shell Oyster House in Spanish Fort is giving away a free case of water and a bag of ice to those impacted by Hurricane Sally.

The giveaway is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 30500 Highway 181, Eastern Shore Centre Suite 800, while supplies last.

You do not need to exit your vehicle when you arrive. Employees will load the supplies for you.

