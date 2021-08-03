Spanish Fort food pantry sees increase in families needing assistance as pandemic continues

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Since March of 2020, the lines have been consistent and on some weeks growing at Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort.

“We continue to see new families who need help with the most basic things, food and hope and connections to other resources,” said Deann Servos, the non-profit organization’s executive director.

The COVID-19 pandemic is making it even tougher for some Baldwin County families to make ends meet. Servos says since the pandemic began the organization has helped provide nearly 35,000 families with over 3.7 million pounds of food and counting.

“From January we’ve seen an 11% increase in new families, families that have never come to Prodisee Pantry before,” she added.

It’s not just groceries they’re providing here, though

“We’re back inside following all the CDC protocols that we can trying to get these families plugged in to rental assistance, to medical care, anything that they need. Vaccinations. We’re here pointing them in the right direction,” said Servos.

Prodisee Pantry can help any family that lives in Baldwin County. If you need assistance the staff can meet with you to discuss your current situation, income and other criteria to determine the best methods to make sure you’re taken care of.