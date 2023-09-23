BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Runners were busy raising money for fire prevention Saturday morning. Dozens of people gathered for the 6th annual Spanish Fort Fire Prevention 5k. The event raises money for fire prevention programs hosted by members of Spanish Fort Fire Rescue. Officials say it’s important to teach kids about fire safety at a young age in school.

“Going to see our young children and they ask the best questions when they when we are teaching them and they have questions that others may be afraid to ask,” said Spanish Fort Fire Rescue Executive Assistant Dawn Everette. The education programs help kids see firefighters as regular people not just first responders in heavy gear.

“Education for our youngsters is paramount to keeping them safe and for them to recognize danger and the theme for this year’s cooking safety,” said Spanish Fort Fire Rescue Chief Roger Few. They generally raise more than $3,000 with the run every year. That helps fund education programs and brings firefighters closer to the people they serve.