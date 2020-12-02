Spanish Fort fans, students won’t be bused to championship game

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — After a long, hard-fought season the Toros are once again playing for the state championship title and will load up on charter buses and head to Tuscaloosa Thursday morning but this year those will be the only buses going.

In years past, fans and students have loaded up on charter buses too to travel to the game but not this year, COVID-19 has sidelined the buses. Parents and students are still going to the game but transportation is not being provided according to coach and athletic director Ben Blackmon.

Another victim of COVID-19 protocols and restrictions in what could be another championship season.

LATEST STORIES: