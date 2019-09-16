Spanish Fort, Fairhope vote tomorrow on property tax increase to fund schools

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — On Tuesday, Sept. 17 voters in Spanish Fort and Fairhope will decide whether a 3-mill property tax is worth increased funding for school programs.

The tax would generate about $800,000 for academic and life-enhancement programs at the schools. It would cost residents $30 per $100,000 value of their homes. So a family with a $200,000 home would pay an increased $60 in property taxes per year. The plan would also sunset after 10 years in Spanish Fort and after 30 years in Fairhope.

Visit your city’s website to find your polling place: Spanish Fort / Fairhope.