Spanish Fort, Fairhope vote tomorrow on property tax increase to fund schools

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — On Tuesday, Sept. 17 voters in Spanish Fort and Fairhope will decide whether a 3-mill property tax is worth increased funding for school programs.

The tax would generate about $800,000 for academic and life-enhancement programs at the schools. It would cost residents $30 per $100,000 value of their homes. So a family with a $200,000 home would pay an increased $60 in property taxes per year. The plan would also sunset after 10 years in Spanish Fort and after 30 years in Fairhope.

Visit your city’s website to find your polling place: Spanish Fort / Fairhope.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories