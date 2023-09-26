SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Spanish Fort is considering a new ordinance regarding recent littering at the Spanish Fort Recycle Center.

Multiple household items were dumped, and boxes were just lying around at the Spanish Fort Recycling Center. The city is always watching with multiple cameras set up. City workers can see who is dumping non-recyclable items, and a new ordinance is being introduced to stop the littering.

Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan said he wants a clean and tidy city.

“The new ordinance will allow us to issue tickets to the owner of the vehicle and to find out who is doing the dumping,” McMillan said.

Spanish Fort City officials are also reminding residents to make sure boxes are being broken down the correct way and to ensure the boxes are making it into a dumpster and not being left on the ground.

McMillan also mentioned that the ordinance is not just to collect money, it’s to keep the city clean. If caught dumping the wrong items, you can be fined up to $500.

“The first offense will be 50 dollars or 100; it just depends on the situation,” McMillan said.

McMillan says the city council will vote on the ordinance on Oct. 2. If passed, the ordinance will go into effect 30 days later.