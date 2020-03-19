Spanish Fort cleaning company seeing rise in business

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – At a time when most businesses are hurting due to the coronavirus outbreak, Two Mamas Professional Cleaning Services are staying busy.

“We do have some of those cancelations coming in, but at the same time we also have a lot of commercial cleaning and a lot of people needing deep cleans that we are going to sanitize and disinfect,” said Charise Roberts who owns the company in Spanish Fort.

It seems those on the Eastern Shore are wanting to take extra precautions when it comes to make sure their work area or home is clean, leaving little room for the coronavirus to spread.

“We have added certain surfaces free of charge such as door handles, door knobs, light switches, all of those high access areas that you normally wouldn’t do in a maintenance cleaning m, we have added all of those to our regular clients free of charge,” said Roberts.

Business may be good, but the cleaning company is also seeing a slight decrease in business. Two Mamas Professional Cleaning Services has about 250 regular customers, but they’re still getting new appointments this week.

Staff are making sure to clean their own cleaning supplies after each use. They’re also wearing masks during each cleaning.

LATEST STORIES: