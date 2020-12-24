Spanish Fort church surprises Bay Minette couple after hearing their hurricane struggles

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — We first met Verlie and Hudson Carroll in early November.

Their neighbor’s tree had fallen on their home during Hurricane Zeta, nearly caving the roof in.

Hudson, who’s in his final stages of Parkinson’s, build the home himself decades ago.

With insurance unable to do anything and the two of them being too old to fix the damage themselves – they were hoping to find someone to point them in the right direction.

A Spanish Fort Church, which did not want to be named, took that request to the next level.

The Carroll’s were in disbelief as the Sunday School teacher handed them a check, a card signed by students, a piece of stained glass and a phone number for a roofer who wanted to help them fix the damage.

