Spanish Fort church collecting donations for Louisiana storm victims

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s something no one wanted to see, Hurricane Ida targeting the Gulf Coast and changing the landscape in a dramatic way. But Pastor Baker and First Baptist Church of Spanish Fort are answering the call for help.

“This being a category 4, almost a category 5, my heart just broke. We knew before it came ashore that there was going to be a lot of devastation,” said Pastor Robert Baker of First Baptist Church of Spanish Fort.

That devastation, seen across southeast Louisiana, has left thousands of people without basic supplies.

“This is not something that goes away in a week. They’re going to be recovering for years,” he added.

The church is accepting donations, partnering with the Louisiana Baptist Disaster Relief Team to get donations to the hardest hit areas. Pastor Baker says flooding has created a big need for cleaning supplies, too.

“Mops, brooms, buckets, gloves, baby products such as diapers and baby food,” said Pastor Baker.

The plan is to load all of the supplies by Friday so that by Saturday they can head west. Donations can be dropped off at the church office this week from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“People are physically tired and it’s not going to be long before they’re emotionally tired,” he added.

Getting what’s needed in the hands of those who are struggling is a time sensitive task. The church also plans to deliver generators.

For more information visit the church’s website here, or call 251-626-3070.