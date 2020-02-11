Spanish Fort chase starts following shoplifting call, terminated due to speed, weather

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The Spanish Fort Police Department terminated their pursuit of a vehicle on the Causeway Tuesday afternoon due to the suspect’s high speed as well as fog, according to Interim Chief Kenny Hall.
Officers were called to Kohl’s in response to a shoplifting call.
Hall tells News 5 the suspect sped off from the parking lot, hit a parked car, and refused to stop for police.
Police have a tag number, and are still looking for the car. The department will release a vehicle description Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning.
LATEST STORIES
- Va. House passes bill that bans assault weapons, other firearm accessories
- Kyle Larson hopes to keep making big moves in Daytona
- Kevin Harvick knows what it feels like to celebrate Daytona 500 in Victory Lane
- Alabama ranks 22nd for percentage of residents on probation or parole
- Woman runs for shelter as storm pushes across Clarke County, destroying home