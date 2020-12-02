Spanish Fort cancels Christmas parade

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Spanish Fort has canceled its traditional Christmas parade because of COVID-19 concerns.

However, the city will still celebrate the season. The annual Book Reading and the Tree Lighting will be modified this year so that the public can safely enjoy the holiday decorations at the Community Center. This year, on Sunday, Dec. 6, from 6-7 p.m., the city will have a Christmas Showcase and Book Presentation in a drive-through format at the Spanish Fort Community Center at 7361 Spanish Fort Blvd. Parents, children, and anyone young at heart can drive through the Community Center parking area and view the Christmas decorations installed by city employees. Santa and his elf and Mrs. Claus will be there to wave and say hello, and for vehicles with children, each family will receive a Christmas book, and each child will receive a Christmas-themed goody bag. There will be live music performances and other surprises that participants can enjoy as they drive through. Children will be able to drop off their letters to Santa.

Police will be on hand to route through the west entrance of the Community Center facility and will exit through the Blakeley Way exit. Should traffic back up, vehicles waiting in line will be staged through Spirit Park. Through traffic on Highway 31 and Blakeley Way may experience delays during that time.

