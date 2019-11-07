Spanish Fort business collecting letters for Santa

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Wilson’s Service Center in Spanish Fort wants to help everyone get in the Christmas spirit.

The service station will have a mailbox available next month for those wanting to send letters to the North Pole. The mailbox will be available 24 hours a day.

Be sure to drop your letters off from December 1st through December 24th.

Wilson’s Service Center is located at 6425 Spanish Fort Blvd in Spanish Fort.

Santa’s address:

Santa Claus

1 Santa Claus Ln. N.

North Pole, Arctic Circle 36100

All letters will receive a reply from Santa so be sure to include a return address.

