Spanish Fort business collecting letters for Santa

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Wilson’s Service Center in Spanish Fort wants to help everyone get in the Christmas spirit.
The service station will have a mailbox available next month for those wanting to send letters to the North Pole. The mailbox will be available 24 hours a day.
Be sure to drop your letters off from December 1st through December 24th.
Wilson’s Service Center is located at 6425 Spanish Fort Blvd in Spanish Fort.
Santa’s address:
Santa Claus
1 Santa Claus Ln. N.
North Pole, Arctic Circle 36100
All letters will receive a reply from Santa so be sure to include a return address.
