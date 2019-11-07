Spanish Fort business collecting letters for Santa

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
santa clause house_455169

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Wilson’s Service Center in Spanish Fort wants to help everyone get in the Christmas spirit.

The service station will have a mailbox available next month for those wanting to send letters to the North Pole. The mailbox will be available 24 hours a day.

Be sure to drop your letters off from December 1st through December 24th.

Wilson’s Service Center is located at 6425 Spanish Fort Blvd in Spanish Fort.

Santa’s address:

Santa Claus

1 Santa Claus Ln. N.

North Pole, Arctic Circle  36100

All letters will receive a reply from Santa so be sure to include a return address.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories