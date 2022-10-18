SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The Spanish Fort City Council voted to approve a medical marijuana dispensary resolution on Monday night at their weekly city council meeting.

This means that the City of Spanish Fort could see a medical cannabis dispensary open up as early as 2023. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission started allowing requests for applications for a license to sell medical marijuana on Sept. 1, 2022. Oct. 17 was the deadline to apply for a license.

The city council’s vote does not mean that dispensaries will open up in the city, but it does tell the AMCC that the city is open to allowing the sale of medical marijuana. The commission will approve only four dispensary licenses in Alabama. Other local cities that have approved a medical marijuana resolution on the Gulf Coast include Daphne, Foley and Loxley.