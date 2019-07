SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Spanish Fort police are looking for information on how these adorable puppies ended up all alone at a local park. The police department posted pictures of the tiny pups on their Facebook page.

The post says there were five puppies left at Integrity Park with the message, ” 5 puppies found at Integrity Park. Anyone who knows where they belong or who they belong to please call Spanish Fort Police @ 251-626-4914. “