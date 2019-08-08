South Baldwin Regional Medical Center partners with USA Health to enhance neonatal care

FOLEY, Ala. – South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital have grown their relationship to enhance the newborn nursery services offered in southern Baldwin County. The community’s tiniest patients now will have access to the clinical expertise of the neonatology providers at USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital.

“This agreement reflects a collaborative effort between South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and USA Health to enhance the quality of, and access to, neonatology care throughout the region,” said Chris Jett, USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital administrator. “As an academic health center, we can share our expertise with a community hospital that already provides high-quality healthcare services, ensuring that patients can receive the best possible care in the most appropriate setting, hopefully, closer to home.”

The agreement enhances the obstetric and delivery care provided to patients at SBRMC. The relationship also will lead to enhanced education and training opportunities for SBRMC’s staff as well as the development of improved patient care protocols.

“We are excited to expand our newborn nursey services for our patients with this agreement with USA Health. We are committed to bringing high-quality care and an enhanced patient experience to those we serve,” said Daniel McKinney, chief executive officer of South Baldwin Regional Medical Center. “We believe this is another building block to providing expanded healthcare services to our community. It also serves as a large step forward in our ability to deliver excellent patient care to new mothers and expanding families.”

SBRMC will continue pediatric coverage and will accept pediatrics admissions through the emergency department.