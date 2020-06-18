South Baldwin Regional Medical Center announces multi-million dollar expansion of Foley campus

Baldwin County

Artist rendering of expansion of SBRMC.

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A new look for South Baldwin Regional Medical Center is in the works.

Chairman and CEO of Community Health Systems Wayne Smith announced a 130 thousand square foot, 170 million dollar expansion that will include a four-story patient tower and almost a dozen new operating rooms.

A Certificate of Need will be filed Thursday with the Alabama Health and Planning and Development Agency.

