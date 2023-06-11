FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The South Baldwin County Literacy Council is expanding. They’re putting up a new building to give them more room for educational programs. Members of the Foley Rotary Club are doing volunteer work to get the building ready for painting. Volunteers say they’re happy to pitch in.

“Integrating everybody into the community from people that can’t speak to, people that can’t read. Giving them an opportunity to progress and be better,” said Foley Rotary Club President Kevin Russell. Members of the Literacy Council say that this new building will help them expand the services that they already offer to more people.

“What we do is we spend a lot of time just helping people get where they want to go. So if it’s a child in elementary school helping them reach grade level in reading, whether it be an adult. We work with a lot of the community in regard to ESL classes,” said Leo Wells with the South Baldwin Literacy Council. A board member tells me they’ve helped more than 500 people through programs in just the last month. Summer is a busy time of year, as students have more time to try and meet their goals–and they say it’s a collaborative effort.

Leo Wells, South Baldwin Literacy Council: “The amount of support that the community is given is unbelievable. Just like the Rotary Club stepping up, given time, money, effort, and supplies,” said Leo Wells.