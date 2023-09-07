GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Monday marks another anniversary of what many consider the worst day in American history, the 9/11 terror attacks on the World Trade Center. The aftermath of that day is still felt by many.

“The Guys” is a play based on the real-life experiences of one particular New York fire captain and a journalist as they struggle to move through the grieving process and come to terms with what has happened and it opens this weekend in Gulf Shores.

A story and a stage can be healing and that is the hope when a local production of the two-person play “The Guys” starts this weekend at the South Baldwin Community Theater in Gulf Shores.

The play tells the story of a Fire Captain “Nick” who has to write eulogies for his fallen firefighters. He enlisted the help of a writer named Joan. “They just so happen come together by fate to help write the eulogies for ‘The Guys’ the captain has lost in the attacks on September 11th,” said Meg Reed Beaman who is vice-president of production.

It takes place in a New York City apartment about two weeks after the attack. “It shows how we came together as a country in the midst of this tragedy and how together we have moved on and how we are still affected by it every year,” said Beaman.

Re-living the tragedy, the loss, the anger may be hard for many but it may help says Beaman. “It ultimately comes down to healing. It’s a play about moving on and healing together.”

The play opens Friday, Sept. 8, and runs for two weekends. The performance starts at 7:30. Admission is free for all first responders through the run of the show. There will be a special reception on Monday, Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m. for first responders. General admission tickets can be purchased online at SBCT.biz