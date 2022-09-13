ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students who want to be ready to work straight out of high school might want to give technical school classes a try. Today the South Baldwin Center for Technology is hosting an open house to show the value of learning a trade. The average student loan debt is more than $32,000. Some students want to skip that early life burden altogether.

Today’s open house will run during the school day from 8:30 this morning until 2 this afternoon.

They’ve been expanding programs including the relatively new teacher academy. The school has an enrollment of 286. Many students sign up for the welding program with prospects for jobs right out of school with a local shipbuilding company like Austal or one in Mississippi. Part of the training is teaching students how to work in their chosen industry and how to prepare for life after school.

“They understand how they have to dress they understand how they need to be on time they understand what their role is and they’re expected to complete that role each day so that we feel like if they learn that during the school day it will be an easier transition when they graduate and go into industry,” said Principal Adam Sealy. Another goal here is to remove some of the stigmas around students who don’t plan on going to college and instead promote the need for a skill that unlocks the door to a solid wage.