South Alabama residents eligible to participate in photo contest

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The South Alabama Land Trust (SALT) is hosting an amateur photo contest for South Alabama residents.

The photo contest will showcase South Alabama’s natural resources with four categories:

Flora

Fauna

Habitats

People in nature

A panel of judges will then determine first, second and third place winners for each category and division, followed by a Best in Show winner, according a news release from SALT.

Winning photos will be displayed in SALT publications, on their website and on social media, according to the release.

Photos must be taken in South Alabama to qualify for the competition, according to the release.

Entries will be submitted in the adult or junior division.

The deadline to enter the competition is Nov. 1 at 5 p.m.