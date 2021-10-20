South Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk happening Sunday in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – For the first time in two years the South Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk will take place in person on the Eastern Shore this coming weekend. It’s happening Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. and will start at Daphne City Hall.

The walk raises money and awareness for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention each year. In 2020 the South Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk hosted a virtual benefit because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year organizers are expecting a big turnout in Daphne.

“We have been hit very hard. One of the reasons we brought it here was because my family lost our son in 2010 and right after that two more friends of mine lost loved ones. We brought this walk here to help people know that they are not alone in their suffering,” said organizer Lydia Barber.

Nearly 1,000 people attended the walk in 2019. There will be a memory board filled with photos of loved ones lost to suicide, along with a butterfly release following the walk that afternoon. Organizers say the butterfly release will signify hope.

People of all ages are invited to walk during the benefit event.

For more information about the walk and how you can get involved please click here.