Sources: Three possibly stuck on TV tower in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — According to sources, a rescue effort is underway at a TV tower in the Elsanor/Rosinton area of Baldwin County.

According to one of our sources, a work crew is stuck on a tower on Channel 44 Road. Several fire department crews from Foley, Loxley, Stapleton, Escambia and Mobile were called to the scene. The source says an ALEA helicopter has been called, as well as the Coast Guard and Aircare.

This is a developing story.

