Source: Daphne Five Guys employees refuse to serve police

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Restaurant employees refused to serve Daphne Police, according to a credible source. News 5 was told the officers went to Five Guys to eat after court. A group of employees turned their backs on the officers. One of the employees could be overheard saying “I’m not serving them.” The source said the officers walked out and went to another restaurant.
