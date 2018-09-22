Charges dismissed against son of Lambert’s Cafe founder

Update 02/14/2020 — The Springfield News-Leader newspaper reported that after state and private health professionals agreed that the son of Lambert’s cafe found is unable to participate in assisting in his defense and more than likely unable to get better, a judge from Christian County moved to dismiss the child sex abuse charges.

For the original story, visit this link.

OZARK, Mo (WKRG) – The son of Lambert’s Cafe’s founder is facing charges of child sex trafficking according to a report in the Springfield News Leader. The Missouri newspaper reports that Benjamin Lambert was indicted this month on several charges including child sex trafficking. He is the son of Norman Lambert, who launched the mom and pop cafe in Sikeston, Missouri into a nationally recognized attraction as the “Home of the Throwed Rolls.” The restaurant expanded in the 1990s to new locations in Southwest Missouri and the Alabama Gulf Coast.

According to the report, Lambert is accused of enticing two children, filming sex acts involving the children and even prostituting one of them. Lambert was arrested in New Madrid, Missouri and booked into the the New Madrid County jail. The Sheriff’s department tells WKRG News 5 it is unclear if a mug shot was taken.

Lambert was involved in the Ozarks location of the famous family restaurant which also has locations in Sikeston, Missouri and Foley, Alabama. There is no indication that Lambert was directly involved in the operations of the Foley location. The crimes were allegedly committed at his home in Ozark, Missouri.

Lambert’s issued a statement on their Facebook page, stating that Benjamin Lambert has not been directly involved in the restaurant for several years:

Official statement from Owners & Management of Lambert’s Café. We were surprised and saddened to hear the news and charges of Ben’s indictment. While Ben is the son of Norman Lambert, he has not been active in the management of the store in recent years. This indictment is strictly related to Ben’s personal life, but, if asked, we will cooperate with authorities. Lambert’s would never condone behavior of this nature. Lambert’s Cafe will continue to be a destination for family entertainment.

Official statement from Owners & Management of Lambert’s Café. We were surprised and saddened to hear the news and…Posted by Lambert’s Cafe – Home of the Throwed Rolls on Friday, September 21, 2018

LATEST STORIES: