PERDIDO, Ala. (WKRG) — Twenty-four-year-old Dillon Johnson of Perdido is charged with attempted murder after investigators with the sheriff’s office say he shot his Dad during an argument over the weekend.

Johnson is currently being held in the Baldwin County Jail without bond.

According to a spokesman with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, an argument broke out between the father and son. Johnson left the residence and returned with a gun and allegedly shot his father.