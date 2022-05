ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Robertsdale will be making repairs to a water line Wednesday morning, May 10. The repairs may cause a temporary disruption for some customers.

The outage is expected to take place from 4 a.m. until 7 a.m. for homes and businesses located on the west side of Highway 59 between Central Baldwin Middle School and Devine Road. No other information has been made available, but we’re told these areas will be the only ones affected during the outage.